Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,118,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,280,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.67% of ON Semiconductor worth $296,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after buying an additional 1,681,290 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $295,803,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,480,000 after acquiring an additional 931,020 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,536,000 after buying an additional 1,333,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,225,000 after buying an additional 3,206,484 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,033. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.