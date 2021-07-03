Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 64,214 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,991,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,214 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.52% of Quest Diagnostics worth $255,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,219,000 after purchasing an additional 562,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,373,000 after purchasing an additional 407,180 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 792,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 390,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,427,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.56. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.10 and a twelve month high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.