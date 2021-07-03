Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 112,154 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,270,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112,154 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.62% of Colfax worth $274,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Colfax by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 267,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 144,449 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $3,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,907,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 389,677 shares of company stock worth $17,173,157. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFX opened at $46.98 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

