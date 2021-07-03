Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 69,377 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,672,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,377 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.71% of Boston Properties worth $270,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,168,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,587,000 after acquiring an additional 35,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,422 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,510,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,477,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,590,000 after acquiring an additional 147,739 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXP. Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.47.

Shares of BXP opened at $116.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.