Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 73,768 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,768 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.19% of NextEra Energy worth $279,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 212,108 shares of company stock valued at $15,848,703 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.91 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

