Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $16.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.72. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $18.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

