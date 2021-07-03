DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.31

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.31 and traded as high as C$5.50. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$5.34, with a volume of 128,300 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a market cap of C$447.19 million and a P/E ratio of -19.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.40.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$37.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

