DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $134.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. DLH had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DLH by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 79,606 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in DLH by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 127,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DLH by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in DLH by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 473,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 87,498 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in DLH by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

