DMScript (DMST) Achieves Market Cap of $2.66 Million

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, DMScript has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $457,643.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00045196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00134897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00170785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,545.10 or 0.99905006 BTC.

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

