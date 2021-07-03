Doctors Coin Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $170.63 million and $4.99 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00054518 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000685 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 52.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.