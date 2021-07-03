DOGGY (DOGGY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.12 Million

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $19.04 million and $7.12 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DOGGY has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00044900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00134838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00170018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,678.67 or 1.00025421 BTC.

About DOGGY

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,095,647,739 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

