Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the May 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $99.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $1,915,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

