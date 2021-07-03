Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.
OTCMKTS DPZUF opened at $87.22 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $87.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.57.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
