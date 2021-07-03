Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

OTCMKTS DPZUF opened at $87.22 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $87.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.57.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

