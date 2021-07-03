Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $399.60

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 399.60 ($5.22) and last traded at GBX 398.20 ($5.20), with a volume of 266448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 388.60 ($5.08).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 380.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In related news, insider Ian Bull bought 2,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £7,620 ($9,955.58).

About Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

