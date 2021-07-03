DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $19.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE DRD opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. DRDGOLD has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $18.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 9.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 58.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 222,779 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

