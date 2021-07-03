Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$15.75 to C$17.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.97.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$15.45 on Tuesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$10.55 and a one year high of C$15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.