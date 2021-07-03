Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $21,904,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $1,137,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $221,991,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,084,261 shares of company stock worth $635,242,017 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

ASO stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $42.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

