Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $565,000 Investment in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Datto during the fourth quarter worth about $35,698,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Datto during the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Datto during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $470,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 46,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $1,287,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,410.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,761 shares of company stock worth $5,446,151.

NYSE:MSP opened at $27.49 on Friday. Datto Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.28.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

