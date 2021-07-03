Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $600,000 Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

BC stock opened at $98.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.87. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $117.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

