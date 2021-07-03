Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $118.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.