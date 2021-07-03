Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 28,710 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,710 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $6,321,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,803,844 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,649,000 after acquiring an additional 104,505 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in General Motors by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,357 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GM opened at $58.96 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

