Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 4,209 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $4,001,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,692 shares of company stock worth $15,493,363 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

BYND stock opened at $150.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.80. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.86 and a twelve month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.