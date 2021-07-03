Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Core-Mark’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

CORE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

