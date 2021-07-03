Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the May 31st total of 185,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of ECC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. 117,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,577. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $14.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 76.52%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,954,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $1,601,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter worth $1,087,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 5.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,039,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 56,960 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

