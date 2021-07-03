Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:EVM traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,598. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $12.09.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
