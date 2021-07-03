Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVM traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,598. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $12.09.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 577,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.