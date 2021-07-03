Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NYSE EOI opened at $18.55 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.07.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.