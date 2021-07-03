Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
NYSE:ETX opened at $22.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $25.75.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.