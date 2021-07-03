Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NYSE:ETX opened at $22.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $25.75.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

