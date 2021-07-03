Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of EVT stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.76.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

