Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives $15.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.39.

A number of analysts have commented on EGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

EGO traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. 869,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,940. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,970,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,932 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.