Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Short Interest Down 33.8% in June

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,000 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 758,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

EFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ellington Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

NYSE EFC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,829. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.19. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a current ratio of 30.47.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,156,000 after buying an additional 408,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,434,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,999,000 after buying an additional 218,616 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 289,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 137,210 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 127,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,096 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

