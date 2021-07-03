Emercoin (EMC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.70 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $39,402.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 88.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000087 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,764,574 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.