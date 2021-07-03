EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the May 31st total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 251.8 days.

Shares of EMCHF remained flat at $$2.60 during trading hours on Friday. EML Payments has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered EML Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

