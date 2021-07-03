Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

EPAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

