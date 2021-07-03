Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
EPAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.60.
Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $28.84.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
