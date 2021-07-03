Enjin Coin Market Cap Hits $946.64 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $946.64 million and approximately $62.10 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00003276 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00053813 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.63 or 0.00761285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00080891 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,331,121 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

