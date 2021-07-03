EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

ENLC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of ENLC opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 3.51. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 215,531 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 56,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,652,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 463,565 shares in the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.