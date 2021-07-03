Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

EFSC opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.64.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,566.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

