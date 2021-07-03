Enzyme Price Tops $75.51 (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Enzyme has a total market cap of $135.37 million and $7.78 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for about $75.51 or 0.00219248 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Enzyme has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00052662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $253.54 or 0.00736172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.09 or 0.07537967 BTC.

Enzyme is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

