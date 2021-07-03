EOSDT Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC on major exchanges. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.64 million and $6,222.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00044513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00139256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00169084 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,357.60 or 0.99684003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002934 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.