EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 611,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in EPR Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,125,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,299 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 78.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after acquiring an additional 480,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,405,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,140,000 after acquiring an additional 47,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. 482,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. Analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

