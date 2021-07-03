EQT Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQT. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NYSE EQT opened at $21.61 on Friday. EQT has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth $291,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in EQT by 17.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 958,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,800,000 after buying an additional 142,308 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in EQT by 132.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 56,190 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in EQT by 141.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 17,354 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in EQT by 684.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,543,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,680,000 after buying an additional 1,346,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

