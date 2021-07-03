EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Truist Securities

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of EQT opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. EQT has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts expect that EQT will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 20.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

