Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Short Interest Down 30.5% in June

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,400 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the May 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ EQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. 47,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,399. Equillium has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $166.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 14.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Equillium will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 13,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $94,908.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,006,558.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,034 shares of company stock worth $202,762 in the last quarter. 32.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

