Era Swap (ES) Market Cap Hits $4.81 Million

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Era Swap has a market cap of $4.81 million and $10,757.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Era Swap has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Era Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00052640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.03 or 0.00729005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.54 or 0.07559676 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap (ES) is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

