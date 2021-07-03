Essentia (ESS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.06 Million

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Essentia has a total market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $85,717.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00054174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00018122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.48 or 0.00756352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia is a coin. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

