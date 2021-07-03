Eterbase Coin Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eterbase Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00053830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.80 or 0.00758623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00080928 BTC.

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

