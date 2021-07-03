Ether Zero Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $346,623.18 and approximately $13,606.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,226.55 or 0.06399438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00164744 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 225,711,823 coins and its circulating supply is 183,682,410 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

