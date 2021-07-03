EtherGem (EGEM) Price Tops $0.0147 on Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. EtherGem has a market cap of $286,463.93 and $1,372.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00052590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.88 or 0.00734017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.08 or 0.07500626 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EGEM is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

