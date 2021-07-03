Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG opened at $137.78 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

