EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.26 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will report sales of $102.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.97 million. EverQuote reported sales of $78.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $439.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $437.20 million to $441.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $525.19 million, with estimates ranging from $515.50 million to $550.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.20 million, a P/E ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 1.36. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56.

In related news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $27,927.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,418.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $83,903.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 48,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,104 in the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

