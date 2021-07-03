EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Short Interest Up 44.4% in June

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
EYEG traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,566. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.24. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system in the United States. It develops PP-001, a clinical stage dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor that has been developed in two clinical-stage ophthalmic formulations, consisting of PaniJect that is in Phase Ia/IIb clinical trial for multiple diseases that affect the posterior region of the eye, including non-infectious posterior uveitis and diabetic macular edema; and PaniDrop, which is in Phase I safety study for multiple diseases that affect the ocular surface and anterior region of the eye, comprising of allergic conjunctivitis, viral conjunctivitis, and dry eye disease.
