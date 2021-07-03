EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Short Interest Up 44.4% in June

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EYEG traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,566. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.24. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system in the United States. It develops PP-001, a clinical stage dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor that has been developed in two clinical-stage ophthalmic formulations, consisting of PaniJect that is in Phase Ia/IIb clinical trial for multiple diseases that affect the posterior region of the eye, including non-infectious posterior uveitis and diabetic macular edema; and PaniDrop, which is in Phase I safety study for multiple diseases that affect the ocular surface and anterior region of the eye, comprising of allergic conjunctivitis, viral conjunctivitis, and dry eye disease.

